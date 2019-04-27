One killed, two taken ill after consuming skink lizard-infected food

Jajpur: One person of a family died and two others were taken ill in Kantigadia village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district after they accidentally consumed food infected by skink lizard.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chandra Parida (56).

According to sources, unaware of the fact that a skink lizard had fallen into the food prepared in their kitchen, Krushna along with his wife Sabitri (52), and son Rajendra (24), consumed the food. Soon after having their meals, the trio started vomiting.

While Krushna died on the spot within a few moments, his wife and son were rushed to Badachana CHC by neighbours. The ill-taken were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem, sources said.