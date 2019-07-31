One killed, two hurt in road mishap in Balasore

By pragativadinewsservice
Representational image
Balasore: One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on the National Highway 60 near Basta area in Balasore district today.

According to sources, a head-on collision took place between an auto-rickshaw and a truck following which a passenger sitting in the auto died on the spot.

On being informed, police along with the ambulance reached the spot. They rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the Basta hospital for treatment.

The deceased person’s identity has not been ascertained yet. Police have seized the body and sent to the local hospital for post-mortem, sources added.

