One killed, two critical in wall collapse in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: One person was killed while two others were injured after the wall of a house caved in on them at Bhalupali village under Ainthapali block in Sambalpur district in late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Munda.

According to sources, the victims were sleeping in the house when suddenly a major portion of the mud wall came crashing down on them. The trio got trapped under the debris that left them with grievous injuries.

While Ajay died on the spot, injuredSujit Munda and Abhishek Pingua were rushed to a nearby hospital. The injured duo was later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for treatment, added sources.