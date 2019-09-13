One killed, two critical in wall collapse in Sambalpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
house collapse
Representational Image
15

Sambalpur: One person was killed while two others were injured after the wall of a house caved in on them at Bhalupali village under Ainthapali block in Sambalpur district in late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Munda.

Related Posts

Jumbo Herd Continues To Give Sleepless Nights To Villagers…

Online love story comes to an end with forced marriage in…

Bombs Hurled In Puri Village, No Casualties

According to sources, the victims were sleeping in the house when suddenly a major portion of the mud wall came crashing down on them. The trio got trapped under the debris that left them with grievous injuries.

While Ajay died on the spot, injuredSujit Munda and Abhishek Pingua were rushed to a nearby hospital. The injured duo was later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for treatment, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Jumbo Herd Continues To Give Sleepless Nights To Villagers…

Online love story comes to an end with forced marriage in…

Bombs Hurled In Puri Village, No Casualties

1 of 1,783