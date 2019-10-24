One killed, two critical in wall collapse due to heavy rain in Keonjhar village

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Keonjhar village
0

Keonjhar: One person was killed while two others were injured after the wall of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rain at Karumunda village in Keonjhar district late last night.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 12.30 AM when the family members were in deep sleep. A major portion of the wall of their house caved in on the trio.

Related Posts

Supreme Court withdraws Odisha HC Bar’s power to…

Lady PEO’s Death in Jajpur: Illegal guesthouse of…

Seafood Export From Odisha Touches Rs 3000 Cr Mark

Locals immediately rushed them to the Keonjhar DHH where one of them was declared dead.

The other two persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena confirmed the death here today, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Supreme Court withdraws Odisha HC Bar’s power to…

Lady PEO’s Death in Jajpur: Illegal guesthouse of…

Seafood Export From Odisha Touches Rs 3000 Cr Mark

1 of 2,806