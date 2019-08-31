One killed, two critical in road mishap in Boudh

Boudh: One person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a passenger waiting room near Harekrushnapur Chhak in the district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the trio was travelling in a two-wheeler when they lost control over the wheels and rammed into the waiting room.

While one of them died on the spot the other two were rushed to DHH by the locals. However, their condition is stated to be critical.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.