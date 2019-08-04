One killed, one hurt in road mishap in Balasore village

By pragativadinewsservice
One killed, one hurt in road mishap
Balasore: One person was killed while another sustained injuries after a speeding vehicle hit them near Kusanpur village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district in the wee hours on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Harimohan Singh and the critically injured person is Haria Singh.

According to sources, the mishap occurred last night while theHarimohan along with his friend was walking home when the four-wheeler ran them over.

While the duo sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, they were immediately rescued and rushed to a hospital in Balasore where Harimohan succumbed to his injuries. Haria’s health condition has been stated to be critical.

 

Fumed over the incident, irate locals torched the vehicle. On being informed, the local police reached the spot and pacified the locals. Cops have also lodged a case of unnatural death regarding the incident, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
