One killed, one critical as bikes collide head-on

Badasahi: A man was killed while another sustained critical injury after their bikes collided head-on near Baghmara under Badasahi police limits.

The incident took place this afternoon at around 12 pm when both were coming from the opposite directions on the Badasahi-Betnoti road and collided with each other.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanta Mohanta alias Tapan, a resident of Bidakhunta village under Durgapur panchayat. The identity of the injured, who is undergoing treatment, is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the police have seized the body for post mortem and seized the mangled bikes form the spot. A case 89/19 has been registered into the incident.