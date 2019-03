One killed in bee attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man was killed after being attacked by bees in Ketanka village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Harihar Nayak of the village.

According to sources, Nayak climbed a tamarind tree when he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

Nayak was rescued in a critical condition and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.