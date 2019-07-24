One killed as car falls off bridge in Angul

Angul: One person was killed after the car he was travelling in fell from Kunjam bridge at Palalhada block under Khamar police limits in Angul district last night.

The deceased was identified as Jayant Pradhan of Parabil village under Samal Police limits.

According to sources, Pradhan was en route to Khamar in his car when he lost control over the wheels and fell off the bridge. The vehicle fell 40-feet deep killing the victim on the spot.

The passersby who witnessed the incident alerted the police. Khamar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

In another incident, four persons received injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles near Aradi Square in Bhadrak district today.

All the injured persons are residents of Dihid Jhinkiria village. They have been admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital.