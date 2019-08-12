One killed, another hurt as two bikes collide in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries in an accident near Bagdihi road under Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Subrat Sa (30) of Dumerdihi. Radhe Bhaisa (28) of Cheliapada village suffered critical injuries in the mishap.

According to sources, Subrat was riding a bike when he collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction. While Subrat died on the spot, Radhe sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Bagdihi Community Health Centre (CHC).

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the motorcycles. The police have registered a case (113/19) and sent the body to the nearest hospital for post-mortem.