One killed, another critical by electrocution in Bolangir

Bolangir: One person was electrocuted to death and another sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a live wire near Laxmi Nagar Kalyan Mandap in the district on Friday.

Though the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Sources said, the victims are daily labourers.

According to sources, electric fitting work was being carried out at the Kalyan Mandap this morning. The victims were engaged in routine work when they accidentally touched the electric wire and suffered fatal shock.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.