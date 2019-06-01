One killed, 4 injured as YSRCP, TDP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: One person died and four others were injured after YSRCP and TDP workers clashed in Bathalapalli Mandal area of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh today.

The clash occurred after both parties fought a bitter election battle in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Raithu Congress Party (YRSCP) drubbed Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the hustings.

Dharmavaram, Rural Circle Inspector, told news agencies that “two were critically injured but are out of danger. FIR registered, case filed under sections 302 & 307 of IPC. Probe is underway”.

According to reports, workers of both the parties often clashed during the voting in the state and the worst occurred on April 11.

It may be noted that at least two people were killed during the voting in phase one as YSRCP and TDP workers clashed in Veerapuram village in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district.

The TDP leader S Bhaskar Reddy was among the two people who died in the clash. The police had to resort to lathi charge after a small argument between the TDP and YSRCP workers turned violent.

On the same day, in the state’s Narasaraopet, sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy sustained injuries after his car was allegedly attacked by TDP workers.

It was reported that in Sattenapali constituency of Guntur district, the TDP candidate and Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad fainted after an alleged attempt of attack by YSRCP leaders.

The YSRCP swept the polls by winning 23 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in AP and secured 151 seats in the state assembly.

Party supremo Jaganmohan Reddy took oath as Chief Minister on May 30.