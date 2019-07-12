One inmate was found pregnant: Tribal affairs minister

Bhubaneswar: Minister for SC, ST and Tribal affairs Jagannath Saraka has admitted that only one inmate of the residential school was pregnant and not four.

The minister told the assembly that the government has taken all the steps for providing security to the girls staying in residential schools spread over the state.

He said 1670 residential schools and 6500 hostels are being managed by the SC, ST welfare department and 5.93 lakh students are enrolled in the institutions. The minister said 3.30 lakh girls are reading in these residential schools.

The minister said the government is taking all steps for the security of the inmates and added that measures are being taken for connecting hotline telephone service in the girls’ hostels.