One held for stealing cash, jewellery from house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly looting cash and other valuables from a house in Nayapali area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Rupesh Kumar Pradhan (32) of Kuansa village in Bhadrak district.

According to the complainant, on April 19, Mamata Patra along with her daughter left for her native village in Berhampur after locking their house in Nayapalli area.

She was intimated by a mason that her house was burgled. On her return, she found Rs 20,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments worth 350 grams and a laptop were missing. On April 24, Mamata lodged a complaint at Nayapali police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and after examining the CDR arrested the accused person.

According to the police, Pradhan broke open the front door, entered into the house, broken the lock of inside doors as well as locker and looted the valuables from home.

Pradhan confessed that he along with his brother in law Laxmidhar Mahakhudu had committed burglary and he went to Bhadrak.

He mortgaged gold ornaments with Gold Cash Limited, Bhadrak on two occasions. He had also kept mortgaged some gold ornaments with Manapuram Finance Limited, Kachery Road Bhadrak.

The Police have seized one gold necklace weighing 13.728 gms, one piece of melted gold weighing 35.280 gms, two pieces of melted gold weighing 132.39 gms, one HP laptop and mortgaged loan documents of gold cash Ltd. and Manapuram Finance Ltd.

The accused has been forwarded to judicial custody and further investigation is on regarding involvement of other persons and racket if any, sources added.