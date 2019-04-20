One goes missing, seven rescued from Puri sea in a single day

Puri: Life guards at Puri sea beach have a busy day with seven people being rescued from the sea today. However, another youth identified as Abhishek Pandey, a native of Bihar, is yet to the traced.

The incidents took place between 8 am and 11 am when the tourists were dragged into the sea in the high tide. The rescued tourists included three from Bengal, one each from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and two from Odisha.

However, Pandey who was taking a bath with two of his friends near ‘Swargadwara’ was dragged to a long distance into the sea after falling into the strong currents.

Though the lifeguards managed to pull two of his friends, they failed to trace Pandey. Officials said that efforts are on to trace the missing youth.