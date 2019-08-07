One found dengue positive in Ganjam dist

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
One found dengue positive
11

Ganjam: In the first of this year, a person was found dengue positive in Ganjam district as the mosquito-borne viral disease continues to spread rapidly across the state.

The patient has been reportedly identified in Gobindpur village of Sheragarh block in the district.

Related Posts

Hockey India contributes Rs 31 lakh towards CMRF

Another Milestone For Mission Shakti: SHGs Involved In Paddy…

Five illegally mined sand-laden trucks seized in Ganjam

According to reports, the ill-taken person was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Berhampur after getting infected by the dengue virus. Panic gripped the villagers after the first dengue patient was identified in the district.

Locals claimed that due to water-logging, the village has turned breeding ground of mosquitoes. They have also urged the health department to distribute mosquito nets in the village.

The medical officials are visiting door-to-door in order to sensitise people about the prevention of dengue and the importance of a clean surrounding. Anti-larvicides are being sprayed in order to control the dengue situation, reports added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.