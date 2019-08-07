One found dengue positive in Ganjam dist

Ganjam: In the first of this year, a person was found dengue positive in Ganjam district as the mosquito-borne viral disease continues to spread rapidly across the state.

The patient has been reportedly identified in Gobindpur village of Sheragarh block in the district.

According to reports, the ill-taken person was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Berhampur after getting infected by the dengue virus. Panic gripped the villagers after the first dengue patient was identified in the district.

Locals claimed that due to water-logging, the village has turned breeding ground of mosquitoes. They have also urged the health department to distribute mosquito nets in the village.

The medical officials are visiting door-to-door in order to sensitise people about the prevention of dengue and the importance of a clean surrounding. Anti-larvicides are being sprayed in order to control the dengue situation, reports added.