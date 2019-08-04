One dies, over 20 fall sick after eating food at post-funeral function

Balasore: One person died while more than 20 others were taken ill after eating food at a post-funeral function in Baigadia village under Oupada block in Balasore district.

The deceased was identified as Katia Singh (60). All the affected persons have been admitted to Khantapada, Nilagiri and Balasore hospitals.

According to sources, the post-funeral function was organised at the house of Debendra Singh on Friday. After eating the meals, many people complained of uneasiness.

They were first shifted to nearby Iswarpur hospital and subsequently taken to Balasore hospital. While Katia Singh died at Balasore Hospital, Sagar Singh (8) was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

The health condition of many affected persons undergoing treatment at Balasore hospital remained critical. Meanwhile, a medical team reached the village and treated the affected persons.