On the run for 7 months, murder accused held in Angul

Angul: Jhasaketan Rout alias Jharu, who had escaped from police custody and absconding in connection with the murder of four persons, was arrested on Saturday.

Angul police arrested the accused from Samantraypali village in the district.

In May 2018, the accused had escaped from the premises of a local court in Angul when he was brought to the court for hearing in connection with the murder case.

In 2016, the accused had killed four persons including a woman Chhendipada village in Angul.

He had killed two youths, Rajkishore Sahoo and Hiranakshya Sahoo of Kushkila village, and a woman and her nephew of Kukurpeta village.