On the run for 4 yrs, murder accused nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Crime
By pragativadinewsservice
Criminal wanted in murder case nabbed in city
Representational image
25

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Sangram Keshari Samantray (28), who was wanted in dacoity and murder case.

Sangaram, a resident of Dopada village in Ramachandi police limits of Puri district, was nabbed by STF team in a raid conducted near Ravi Talkies area in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Youth held for rape, murder of minor girl in Kandhamal

Brahmanitarang ASI caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Fake liquor making unit busted in Jeypore, owner held

The accused was wanted by the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Special Judge, Angul. Two non-bailable warrants (NBWs) are pending against the accused in Ramachandi police station.

The accused was part of a dreaded inter-district gang involved in the hijacking of aluminium-laden trucks and murdering drivers to steal the consignment.

He was evading arrest since 2015. He will be handed over to the inspector-in-charge of Ramachandi police station for further legal action, police sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.