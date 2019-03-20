On the run for 4 yrs, murder accused nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Sangram Keshari Samantray (28), who was wanted in dacoity and murder case.

Sangaram, a resident of Dopada village in Ramachandi police limits of Puri district, was nabbed by STF team in a raid conducted near Ravi Talkies area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused was wanted by the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Special Judge, Angul. Two non-bailable warrants (NBWs) are pending against the accused in Ramachandi police station.

The accused was part of a dreaded inter-district gang involved in the hijacking of aluminium-laden trucks and murdering drivers to steal the consignment.

He was evading arrest since 2015. He will be handed over to the inspector-in-charge of Ramachandi police station for further legal action, police sources said.