On poll trail, Naveen lambasts Centre for neglecting Odisha

Nabarangpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today once again promised to give two instalments (Rs 10000) of KALIA funds to 25 lakh farmers on day one of formation of BJD government.

Addressing a gathering in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district today, Patnaik said that his party has given top most priority to farmer welfare in its poll manifesto.

“As many as 40 lakh farmers have been benefitted from KALIA scheme so far. I promise you that on the very first day of formation of BJD government, the remaining 25 lakh farmers will be given two installments of KALIA assistance at one go,” Patnaik said.

He said not a single farmer will never be deprived of the ambitious scheme ever.

Lashing out at the Centre, Patnaik said the central leaders had never visited the tribal district during five-year tenure and would not visit once the elections are over. “Now, they are frequently visiting Odisha for votes only, he said.

The BJD supremo asked the people to seek answers from the Centre as to why the KBK scheme and SC/ST Scholarship scheme were discontinued in the tribal region of the State. He also asked the Centre where the promises of double MSP, 10 crore jobs and new railway line for Nabarangpur have gone.

He also asked where the Har Khet Ko Pani programme has vanished. “Odisha spent Rs 20,000 crore for irrigation, but Centre sanctioned only Rs 250 crore for the project,” he said.

Questioning that where were the central leaders during natural calamities, Patnaik said, “ 4.4 crore Odisha people are my family and I will serve you till my last breath.”