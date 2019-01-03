On picnic, youth murdered by friends in Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: A 32-year-old man who had gone for a picnic on New Year’s Day was allegedly murdered by his friends in Kalahandi district.

The shocking incident reported to have occurred in Sirliguda village under Sadar police limits in Bhawanipatna.

The body of Raghunath Jal with bullet injuries was recovered from Karlapat forest near Sagada today.

According to sources, Raghunath had left home for a picnic with friends on January 1. While all of his friends had returned home after the picnic, he was missing.

On January 2, Raghunath’s family lodged a complaint and subsequently staged a dharna before the office of the sub-divisional police officer.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and detained two friends of the deceased.

According to some locals, they heard noise of firing from the picnic spot. The police also recovered two bullets from the spot.

The police handed over the body after postmortem and detained four friends of the deceased today.