On Ganakabi Baishnab Pani’s 137th Birth Anniversary, Lets Remember The Odia Artist

Bhubaneswar: Ganakabi Baishnab Pani’s 137th birth anniversary falls on October 13 this year. He was born on the night of Kumar Purnima in 1882 at Kothapada village in Cuttack district in a poor Brahmin family to father Sudarsan Pani and mother Chhaya Devi.

Pani is remembered mostly for his contribution to Odia dance-drama. Sadly, Ganakabi’s enormous talent was recognised only after his death.

Satrughna, as he was named by his parents, was an ailing child. Unable to afford his treatment, his parents dedicated him to great banyan tree of Matha Bada Chhata in Puri for his well-being and changed his name from Satrughna to Baishnab.

Pani was encouraged to study by Bholanath Mishra, the then headmaster of Kothapada Middle English School. However, poverty forced him to drop out while he was in Class VII. But gifted as he was, Pani became a popular ‘pala gayak’.

Besides Odia literature, Pani had grasp over Sanskrit grammar and literature.

Baishnav was a social reformer and did not believe in castism as he married to a girl belonging to a washerman family in spite of hindrance created by his family members and people of higher caste.

At the age of 21, Baishnab wrote 600 books which include 150 yatras, 19 farces and 65 anthologies of lyrics, poems, stories and other literary pieces. Some of his popular yatras Dronacharya Baddha in1928, Karna Arjuna in 1929, Rangasabha in 1930, Daksha Yajna in 1932, Karnadana Parikshya in 1951, and some other yatra stories are Karna Baddha, Bijay Basanta, Abu Hassan farce, Saudagara farce, Natua Mohanty etc.

He died in 1956.

Recognising his contributions to the Odia yatra and literature, the Utkal Sahitya Samaj awarded him “Ganakabi” at a function held at Banipitha Sriram Chandra Bhawan, Cuttack posthumously (10 years after his death) in the presence of a galaxy of prominent writers and poets.