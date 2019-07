On eve of Rath Yatra, Puri Srimandir decked up with vivid flowers

Puri: On the eve of Rath Yatra, the Puri Srimandir mesmerised scores of the devotees after being decked up in vivid flowers.

Reportedly, the floral decoration in Srimandir has been taken up by a New Delhi-based Devotee KK Sharma. For the first time, the temple administration has approved such request.

As per reports, around 200 workers have been engaged in the floral decoration of the 12th Century Shrine.

Here are some stills from Srimandir: