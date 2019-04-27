On-duty poll official dies mysteriously in Balasore

Nilagiri: A school employee, who was roped in for election duty, died under mysterious circumstances in Nilagiri area of Balasore district on Saturday.

Purnachandra Panda was carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs) to booth No 28 in Ayodya area in the district today when he died.

The deceased was a Group-D employee of Barabati Girls’ High School in Balasore. Preliminary reports suggest that he died due to scorching heat wave condition.

According to sources, six polling parties had started journey from KC High School Ground to Ayodya today in a passenger bus named Raghunath.

Purnachandra fell asleep during the journey and snorting in the bus. Upon reaching Ayodya, the fellow polling officials found him dead.

On being informed, Nilagiri sub-collector Bishal Singh, additional collector Rakesh Panda along with other officials rushed to the spot and rushed the polling official to Nilagiri hospital.