On Duty Poll Official Dies at Booth in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a polling official died on duty in a booth at Parjang in Dhenkanal district today. The incident took place inside booth No-41 at Kantapal in Parjang.

The deceased was identified as Nabakishore Nayak.

As per reports, Nayak collapsed inside the booth while polling was underway at the booth. Nayak was immediately rushed to the Kamakshya Nagar hospital where he was declared brought dead.

While the exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained, the district administration officials said that the postmortem report will establish the actual cause.

Earlier, on Sunday a polling official performing duty at Booth No- 149 under Anandapur assembly constituency had also died after complaining of uneasiness. The deceased, Abhay Kumar Sethi, was a fourth-grade staff of Champua High School in this district.