OMFED raises milk prices in Odisha, pay Rs 4 more from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The state-owned Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) has decided to raise milk prices from tomorrow, read a notification.

Reportedly, OMFED hiked the packaged milk rate by Rs 4 per litre.

Consumers would have to pay Rs 38 a litre of toned milk. Similarly, premium and toned milk will cost Rs 44 per litre from tomorrow.

Notably, the State Government on September 10 hinted at a possible hike of milk sold by OMFED. Indicating the price rise, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahoo mentioned that dairy farmers were demanding for hike in the milk price since long.

As private players in the segment have raised the milk prices recently, the State government considered an increase in rates of OMFED milk.