OMFED milk likely to be costlier, says Agriculture Minister

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to hike the price of milk being supplied by Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED).

Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo today hinted at the price hike and said the move will be helpful for both the consumers and the dairy farmers. “A decision in this regard will be taken soon,” Sahoo added.

Sahoo said OMFED has already given a proposal for increasing the rate of milk and the government will consider on the hike.

As the private milk-producing companies have hiked the price of milk, the state government is most likely to take the decision in this regard at the earliest.