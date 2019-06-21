OMCs warn public against online fraudulent offers, fake mails

Mumbai: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has cautioned people over online fraudulent offers and fake emails demanding money on the selection of LPG distributors and Retail Outlet dealers.

“It has come to the notice of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. & Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.– that a number of fake websites have been created by some unknown persons/bogus agencies to fraudulently offer LPG distributorships and/or Retail Outlet dealerships and demanding money in the process, said a statement.

In order to dupe innocent applicants, the layout of the fake website has been kept similar to the original websites: www.lpgvitarakchayan.in and www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in

These fake websites are targeting innocent people and are sending fake emails allegedly from the Oil Marketing Companies – viz. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd./ Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd./ Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (using OMC logos on their letterhead for offering LPG Distributorships / Retail Outlets) and are collecting huge sums of money in the name of OMCs.

The public is therefore advised to visit ONLY official websites of OMCs at www.lpgvitarakchayan.in ( for LPG distributorships) and www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in ( for Retail Outlet dealerships) for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by the unscrupulous elements.

In case any communication is received regarding offering an LPG distributorship and/ or Retail Outlet Dealership, the concerned persons are advised to immediately contact the nearest bonafide office of the related Oil Company, before taking any action – i.e. sharing personal information and/or remitting any money. Furthermore, the public may also to lodge a complaint with the cyber crime branch of police if any such case comes to their notice.

The appointment of LPG distributors and Retail Outlet dealers by the public sector OMCs is carried out across the country through a well-established selection procedure comprising of the detailed advertisement published in leading Newspapers, hosting on the website of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies and conducting a draw of lots from amongst all eligible applicants.