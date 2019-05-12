OMC donates Rs 100 cr to Odisha CMRF for Cylone FANI relief

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: State-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Sunday donated a sum of Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Industries Department Secretary and OMC Chairman Sanjeev Chopra Managing Director Vineel Krishna and Director (Finance) Satyajit Mohanty handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here as part of corporate social responsibility of the public entity.

Managing Director of the Asian Heart Institute, Ramakanta Panda also contributed Rs 1.5 crore to the CMRF today.

The funds contributed to CMRF will help Odisha rebuild itself following the destructive trail of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

pragativadinewsservice
