Omar Abdullah demands Centre to clarify on latest situation

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded the Centre to assure people of Kashmir that there is no need to fear.

He said the ongoing developments in the state have created panic among the denizens of the state. The National Conference leader stressed that despite the immense fear prevailing in the state, the people are being kept in the dark by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.

Omar Abdullah had, earlier in the day, along with a delegation of political leaders, met the Governor Satya Pal Malik in this connection.

While speaking at a press conference after the meeting, the leader revealed that the delegation told the Governor about the ongoing rumours in Kashmir about the Article 370, Article 35A, delimitation and even trifurcation of the state.

Omar Abdullah said the Governor assured them that there is no announcement planned by the Centre in the near future on these issues.

He said the Governor’s word is not final and that the final word comes from the government of India. There is more than what Governor tells us publicly, Omar Abdullah said.

