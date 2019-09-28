Olympics hope fades away as Dutee fails in World Athletics Ch’ships

Doha: Indian sprinter, Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as she crashed out in women’s 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday at Doha.

Dutee finished in 37th place overall and also failed to secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics as a result. The qualification standard for the 2020 Games was set at 11.15 seconds.

Chand’s timing puts her out of contention on both counts. It is also 0.22 seconds lesser than her best time, which is also the national record in the category.

Dutee clocked 11.48 seconds in her heat, well below her season-best which stands at 11.26s. Dutee had failed to meet the qualifying standards for world championships in 2019 but she made it to Doha meet after getting an invite from the IAAF.

The timing of the last qualifier for the semifinals was 11.31 seconds and it was well within Dutee’s reach but she could not do it. The first three in each of the six heats and the next six fastest qualify for the semifinals.

The Athletics Federation of India is pinning its hopes on the relay team to reach the final and clinch a Tokyo Olympics berth despite the absence of Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv who were part of the Asian Games medal-winning team.