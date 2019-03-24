Ola to run business as usual in Karnataka: Social Welfare Minister

Bengaluru: Two days after the Karnataka Transport Department imposed a ban on Ola cab for violating government guidelines, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge today revealed that the online transportation network company will run its business as usual from Sunday.

In his tweet, Kharge said, “ @Olacabs will run their business as usual from today. However, there is an urgent need for policies to catch-up with new technologies & also industries too should work closer with Govt to help evolve policies for innovations.”

<>

. @Olacabs will run their business as usual from today. However there is an urgent need for policies to catch-up with new technologies & also industries too should work closer with Govt to help evolve policies for innovations. — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) March 24, 2019

</>

The minister’s response came after several people expressed concerns over the livelihood of the thousands of drivers using the cab aggregator in Karnataka.

Earlier, responding to a user complaint about the state-wide ban, the Minister had indicated that the decision to resolve the issue was made after a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy CM G Parameshwara.

<>

Have spoken to Sri. @CMofKarnataka & Sri @DrParameshwara & will have it resolved by tomorrow. Our Govt will maintain a healthy balance between investors, industries, consumers & welfare within the ambit of law. https://t.co/qPtfJhsMIq — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) March 22, 2019



</>

Notably, the state transport department on Friday suspended the licence of Ola for six months in Bengaluru for running its bike taxis while possessing a licence for only four-wheelers.

The ban order was imposed on Ola for violating the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016.