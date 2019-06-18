OJEE results to be declared tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) online and offline exams will be published tomorrow (Wednesday) at the concerned department in Odisha Secretariat.

This was informed by Skill Development and Technical Education Department on Tuesday.

As many as 25,731 students have appeared for the examination in offline mode across the state while 13, 918 students have appeared the exam in online mode.

On the other hand, the Board has also released a tentative schedule for counseling and admission for MBBS and BDS courses.