OJEE exams postponed for power cutoff following Cyclone Fani

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination-2019 has been postponed following disruption of electricity and telecommunication services due to cyclonic storm Fani.
Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held in two shifts on May 12 and 13.
The Pen and Paper Based Examination, earlier scheduled for May 12, will be held on May 18.
However, the Computer Based Test (CBT), originally scheduled for May 13, will be held on a suitable date after normalcy in internet service is restored.
The new schedule shall be notified later. Candidates need to download new admit cards for the CBT from OJEE website (ojee.nic.in) after getting information about the fresh schedule through SMS or e-mail.
No new admit cards are necessary as the previously downloaded admit cards shall be considered valid. All other details of the exam including roll numbers of candidates, examination centres, shift and timings also remain unchanged.
Candidates appearing for the examinations are advised to check OJEE website regularly for updates.