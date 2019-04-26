OJEE admit card to be out today at 5 pm

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has announced that the admit cards for OJEE will be released at 5 pm today.

The admit cards will be available on the official website of OJEE – www.ojee.nic.in, read the notification issued by the OJEE board.

Candidates are advised to log in on to the official website to download the admit card after 5 pm. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on April 20 but was delayed until today.

The state-level competitive exam will be conducted both in offline and computer-based mode on May 12.

The OJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in (lateral entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Post Graduates courses in MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCh, MPHARM, and Int.

Steps to Download OJEE Admit Card:

Open the official website of Odisha Professional Education Institutions, www.ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link ‘OJEE admit card’

Log-in with your registration number

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

OJEE admit card has to be downloaded and a print out of the same should be carried on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam in the absence of the printed admit card.