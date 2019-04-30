OJEE-2019 on May 12, 13

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2019 will be held on May 12 and May 13 in the written and online platform respectively.

The examination will be held in a total of 85 centres. This includes 53 centres for offline examination and 32 centres for online format.

The OJEE examination will be held for admission to B.Pharm/ BHMS/ BAMS/ M.Tech/ M.Tech(Part Time)/ M.Arch/ M.Pharm/M Plan/ MCA/ MBA /Int. MBA and lateral entry to B.Tech/ B.Pharm/ MCA courses in universities, government, and private colleges of colleges of Odisha.

Candidates can secure their seats for these courses in various colleges as per their rank secured in the examination.

Admit Card/Hall Ticket is available on the official websites — www.ojee.nic.in, the report said.