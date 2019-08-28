Oil tanker seized for illegally transporting Kendu leaves in Balasore

Balasore: The Forest Department seized an oil tanker which was transporting Kendu leaves illegally from Barikpur area of Balasore district today.

According to reports, District Forest Officer (DFO) Biswaraj Panda received information about illegal transportation of Kendu leaves and immediately informed Nilgiri SCFO, Laxman Pradhan.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led b Nilgiri SCFO conducted a raid in Barikpur area and seized the oil tanker stashed with Kendu leaves. However, the driver and helper of the truck (OR-05-D-3185) managed to escape from the spot.

A case has been registered at Nilgiri police station and a manhunt has been launched to nab the persons involved in this illegal activity. Further investigation in this regard is underway, the forest department official informed.

Also read: Two held for illegal transportation of kendu leaves