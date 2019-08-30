Oil tanker catches fire on NH-16

Khurda: Two persons including the driver of an oil tanker were injured after the moving vehicle accidentally caught fire on NH-16 Tangi bypass last night.

According to sources, the tanker caught fire while passing through Tangi bypass. The driver of the oil tanker spotted smoke emanating from the vehicle and pumped the brakes.

While the driver along with the helper tried to alight the tanker as soon as possible, the flames engulfed the vehicle in no time.

On being informed, Tangi fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the inferno. The duo, who sustained critical burn injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, sources said.