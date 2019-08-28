Oil removal process from stranded Malayasian cargo ship to begin today

Puri: The oil removal process from the Malayasian cargo ship Jin Hwa 32, which has been stranded near Rajhans after being a hit by the storm in the Bay of Bengal, will begin from today.

The vessel containing around 30,000 litres of diesel, 1,000 litres of lubricant oil and 200 litres of hydraulic oil had reportedly toppled in the sea. Following this, the state government decided to remove oil from the container.

Although there is no oil spillage at the moment, there is a high risk of leakage in the event of any hull damage, which could severely affect marine life in Chilika lake.

The oil removal process will start after a team from the company reaches the spot, Puri Collector Balwant Singh had informed.

Around 250 litres of oil will be evacuated in each phase and kept with the Chilika Development Authority (CDA). After the evacuation process, the ship will be shifted, the collector had further stated.

Notably, the ship carrying cargo from Malaysia had unloaded its shipment in Bangladesh and was on its way to the Vishakhapatnam port to pick up new cargo when it was caught in a storm in the Bay of Bengal and drifted towards Odisha. Since then the ship had been stranded in Rajhans due to a major technical glitch in the engine.