Oil prices to soar unimaginably high if Iran is not deterred: Saudi Crown Prince

Washington: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has warned that oil prices would soar if the world does not deter Iran from attacking oil fields.

Salman, however, said he would prefer a political solution to a military one. “Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes”, the Crown Prince said.

The kingdom’s de facto ruler denied that he ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Salman said he is fully responsible for the unfortunate incident as he is the leader of the country.

The crown prince said If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran then it will threaten world interests.

The September 14 attacks has damaged world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility and knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.