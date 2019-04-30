Oil companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential products during cyclone ‘Fani’

Bhubaneswar: The Oil Industries have decided to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products like LPG, Kerosene, Diesel, Petrol and CNG during impending cyclone ‘Fani’.

In view of the cyclone, Indian Oil CGM Subhajit Ghosh convened an urgent meeting today at Indian Oil Bhavan, Chandrasekharpur here where officers of Oil Industry were present.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products like LPG, Kerosene, Diesel, Petrol and CNG. Besides, the oil industries will organise relief under the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It is decided that the supply line of all essential fuels will be monitored by concerned Oil Industry officers, which includes its smooth positioning at all the aforesaid areas in Odisha.

The officers from Oil Industries have been advised to remain alert and to take pre-emptive measures to ensure availability of the essential fuels and its positioning so that there won’t be any shortages experienced by the people of the State.

A control cell comprising of representatives of Officers of Oil Industry has been formed for round the clock monitoring of the supply situation in various districts including information on any incidents in the Districts/calamity at Petroleum Installations, Retail Outlets, SKO Agencies & LPG Distribution points. The control cell will work until the situation becomes normal.

According to the latest updates, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is expected to make landfall in coastal Odisha on 3rd May, 2019 at 05:30 pm. This storm is likely to spread into all the coastal & adjoining districts namely Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal with heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds, which may lead to cyclone and flood in many parts of the state Odisha.