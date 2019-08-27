OFS probationers visit BSCL, BOC office

Bhubaneswar: Twenty-three probations of Odisha Financial Service (OFS) visited the office of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), the state-of-the art integrated city operations and management centre, as part of their exposure visit to understand the financial aspects of the Smart City Project.

Accompanied by one of their faculty members from Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management, the OFS probationers came to know the details of the structures and finances of BSCL along with other modalities as per the Smart City Mission guidelines.

The OFS probationers were briefed about the financial and corporate governance details by Chief Financial Officer of BSCL Arabinda Routray and Company Secretary Ajay Kumar Majhi. The other project details were briefed to the visiting team by General Manager Engineering Ashwini Kumar Biswal and General Manager (Social Projects) Diptirani Sahoo of BSCL.

The operations under the BOC facility were explained to the probationers by BSCL Technology Officer Ashit Kumar Rajhans. He explained through use of latest technologies how the city would go for better surveillance and monitoring processes in near future.

The probationers were also explained to understand the basic financial requirements in an organisation especially when the organisation is relatively new. It can be mentioned here that BSCL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) was formed in 2016 under the Smart City Mission guidelines to expedite the development of the Smart City as per the proposal submitted by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. The proposal was submitted in 2015 and the Temple City topped the Smart City Challenge in early 2016 competing with 99 other cities across the country.

The OFS probationers were also exposed to other aspects of finance like taxation, audit and accounts during their visit to BSCL. They were also given to understand number of projects taken up under the Smart City Proposal and their groupings under the area-based development, pan-city and smart solutions modules prescribed under the Smart City Mission guidelines.

EOM