Officials dodging questions on Fani destruction

Bhubaneswar: The senior officials of the state government are trying their best to hide information

about the devastation caused by the cyclone Fani.

It is surprising that the officials heading different departments of the state including the Chief Secretary

are avoiding questions from media persons on the exact devastation and the efforts being carried out to

rebuild Odisha.

One such instance could be cited here how callous are the officials who are supposed to help the

distressed people ravaged by the severe cyclonic storm.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, principal secretary of water resources Pradip Jena and higher

education secretary Saswat Mishra had conducted a review meeting in the cyclone-ravaged Jagatsighpur district on Thursday.

The high-level meeting was held at the collectorate to review the measures being taken to provide

succor to the affected people. In the press briefing immediately after the high-level meeting was over it

was noticed that officials tried to dodge most of the queries fielded by journalists.

When reporters asked the chief secretary and other officials present as to why assessment has not been

done even after a week of the natural calamity, they did not give any satisfactory answer to their

question.

It is amazing that the officials reviewing the situation had no information to share with the

presspersons. They used to give replies which are threadbare.

The public relation officials are handing out information to the media which is replete with success

stories of the government, but the reality is different, sources said.