Officials dodging questions on Fani destruction

Bhubaneswar: The senior officials of the state government are trying their best to hide information
about the devastation caused by the cyclone Fani.
It is surprising that the officials heading different departments of the state including the Chief Secretary
are avoiding questions from media persons on the exact devastation and the efforts being carried out to
rebuild Odisha.
One such instance could be cited here how callous are the officials who are supposed to help the
distressed people ravaged by the severe cyclonic storm.
Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, principal secretary of water resources Pradip Jena and higher
education secretary Saswat Mishra had conducted a review meeting in the cyclone-ravaged Jagatsighpur district on Thursday.
The high-level meeting was held at the collectorate to review the measures being taken to provide
succor to the affected people. In the press briefing immediately after the high-level meeting was over it
was noticed that officials tried to dodge most of the queries fielded by journalists.
When reporters asked the chief secretary and other officials present as to why assessment has not been
done even after a week of the natural calamity, they did not give any satisfactory answer to their
question.
It is amazing that the officials reviewing the situation had no information to share with the
presspersons. They used to give replies which are threadbare.
The public relation officials are handing out information to the media which is replete with success
stories of the government, but the reality is different, sources said.