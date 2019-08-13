Off-road racer Aishwarya Pissay first Indian to win title in motorsports

Budapest: Aishwarya Pissay scripted history by becoming the first Indian to claim a world title in motorsports, after annexing the IM World Cup in the women’s category in the final round of the championship in Hungary.

The 23-year-old completed the rally with 65 points overall, winning the title by a margin of four points. Pissay also finished second in the FIM Junior category on Sunday.

In the Hungarian Baja, the final round, the Team Sherco TVS rider finished fourth and added 13 points to her tally.

Going into the Hungarian Baja, Aishwarya (52) and Vieira (45) were the top contenders for the World Cup. The fourth-place finish earned the Indian 13 points while Vieira, who was placed third, garnered 16.

Aishwarya is scheduled to return to Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.