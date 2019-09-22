ODM innovates CAREER X for Career Counseling of youngsters

Bhubaneswar: Adding fillip to the educational drive for the creation of quality students, ODM has added up an upstart Program “CAREER X” to its educational mainstream, with a ceremonial initiation today, in its lush campus at Patia, Bhubaneswar.



The Program was marked by the inauguration of an ODM-exclusive Career Counseling Centre, presided over by the Founder Chairman of ODM Educational Group- Dr. S. Minaketan and graced by two other dignitaries- the present President of ODM SMC- Prof.(Dr.) P.K.Das & the Member of School SMC- Mrs. Jyotshna Mohapatra.

The focus of the occasion centered round awareness creation in the students of Class- X, XI and XIIon multiple career options available in the globalized era for adoption as individual career alternatives.The first-ever professionally tuned Career Counseling by ODM was stalled through an integrated process involving Career Fair, Career Management Portal and Career Boot Camp, for progressive career march in promising domains such as of management, entrepreneurship and so on, as per the psychological predilection of the students concerned. Motivational inputs put through, tracked the students to think of careers not simply of engineering and medicine, but of other creative openings lined up.

Such an impressive program earmarked to continue throughout the year has been the outcome of a joint initiative by ODM Public School and Bhubaneswar based Identity(IBCCC), resulting in an assured career promise for the participating students.

The Career Counseling event had the presence of ODM Director- Mrs. Indumati Ray, Academic Counselor- Mr. B. N. Rout, COO- Mr. Swoyan Satyendu and all the teachers of the Institution accompanied by a good number of parents who had lauded the occasion for its value-enriched contents.