Odisha’s Tapan Kumar Mishra conferred Best Tourist Guide Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Tapan Kumar Mishra has been conferred with the Best Tourist Guide Award (2017-18) by the Ministry of Tourism for his lifetime contribution to the tourism industry.

Working for 23 years now as a certified tourist guide under the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, Mr Mishra has earned a lot of praise by being the “cultural ambassador” of the country for the foreign tourists.

“Most importantly, between 2007 to 2018, an eight-year-long journey consisting of 965 days on road journey with a Belgium tourist from Odisha to 26 states of the country, is a remarkable feat,” Mishra says.

During this period, travelling to 15 states multiple times by covering a distance of more than 1 lakh kilometres and visiting around 650 tourist places is yet another noteworthy achievement of Mishra.

Taking note of the immense contribution in spreading the culture, history, and tourism potential of the tribal zones, Secretary General of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili conferred Mishra with the Best Tourist Guide Award during the celebration of World Tourism Day 2019 by the Ministry of Tourism at the Bigyan Bhavan in New Delhi yesterday. In the meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (IC) Prahlad Singh Patel also felicitated Mr. Tapan Kumar Mishra’s wife Jagruti Mishra.

Notably, Mr. Tapan Kumar Mishra is the first from Odisha, second in Eastern India and the youngest in the country to receive this Award. Tapan, in his career as a guide, has covered 26 states on road, 15 states twice and three Asian countries. He too has been recognised as an Amateur Photographer winning awards for photography in both state and national level.

Born in Naradiya village under Balikuda PS limits of Odisha’s Jagatsingpur district, Tapan Kumar Mishra is the son of late Pundit Natabar Mishra and Smt. Kesibala Mishra.