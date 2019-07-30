Odisha’s Soumya Acharya in Mrs India Worldwide 2019 grand finale

Bhubaneswar: Soumya Acharya of Bolangir district in Odisha made the state proud as she entered the grand finale of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019 to be held in Greece this October.

“It is a proud moment for Odisha and for me that I am going to take part in such an event. Starting from an audition at Raipur then Agra we all groomed in different aspects of the competition by celebrities and now I am ready for the finale,” an elated Soumya said.

Since 2008, Mrs India Worldwide recognises the exemplary strength and distinctive personality of married women in India. Organized by Shri Sai Entertainments, it is considered one of India’s prime beauty contests.

The 2019 event is scheduled to take place during October 10-20 at the Porto Carras Grand Resort in Halkidiki, northern Greece.