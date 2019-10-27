Odisha’s Sand Maestros Urges People To Go Green This Diwali

Bhubaneswar: The two renowned sand artists of Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Sahoo have extended their Diwali wish to people through marvelous sand arts at Puri sea beach today.

The sand maestros have urged the people to celebrate green Diwali and not to burn crackers.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has sculpted a spectacular sand art of Goddess Kali face & fire with a caption, “Let’s Celebrate Green Diwali.”

Similarly, International sand animator and sculptor Manas Sahoo has also sculpted a magnificent sand art depicting Goddess Kali’s face with the caption “Say No To Crackers This Diwali.”

The sculptures of both the legendary artists gained huge appreciation from different quarters in society.

