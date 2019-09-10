Odisha’s Saina Salonika bags silver in Western Asia Youth Chess Ch’ship

Bhubaneswar: FIDE Master Saina Salonika of Odisha clinched a silver medal in Western Asia Youth Chess Championship in U-16 girl category at New Delhi.

With this, Saina clinched her 16th international medal.

India topped the medal tally with 15 gold, 14 silver and bronze medals. While Uzbekistan was second with a lone gold, followed by Bangladesh and Tajikistan with a silver each. Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka settled for a bronze each.

Earlier, in the month of June, Saina got her maiden International Master (IM) norm at the Goa International Grandmasters chess tournament.