Odisha’s Saina Salonika bags maiden International Master Norm

Bhubaneswar: Woman Fide Master Saina Salonika of Odisha bagged her maiden Woman International Master (WIM) Norm in the Goa International Grandmaster chess tournament today.

Saina got the norm in the Ninth round of the match by drawing with Niranjan Navalgund. In the tournament, she defeated four players including one Woman Grand Master Babiy Olga of Ukraine and drew with three players including two Grand Masters Debasis Das and P Kartikeyan.

In the process, she gained valuable 85 rating points. Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant handed over the Norm Certificate to Saina in a glittering closing ceremony at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium Goa. Saina has 15 international Medals in her kitty till date.

Saina was out of chess for the last eight months as she appeared in the CBSE Standard X examination where she performed brilliantly by scoring 97.4 per cent.

Absence from chess board for a long time has not deterred her grit and determination to excel in Chess. She is a student of KIIT International School Bhubaneswar and hails from Sulan village of Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district.